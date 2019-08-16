World

Greek fire crews make progress on island blaze

16 August 2019 - 09:19 By AFP
The fire which broke out Tuesday, has destroyed over 1,000 hectares of dense pine forest.
The fire which broke out Tuesday, has destroyed over 1,000 hectares of dense pine forest.
Image: AJ+ @ajplus via Twitter

Firefighters in Greece on Friday made progress against a four-day wildfire on the island of Evia that has burned through a pine forest and threatened villages, officials said.

"The situation looks better today, there is no active front, but our forces remain in place," a fire department spokesman told AFP, adding that there are still "pockets of fire" smouldering in a ravine.

A massive force of nearly 400 firefighters backed by 110 vehicles, nine planes and four helicopters has been deployed against the blaze.

Two water bombers from Italy and one from Spain are assisting the effort, the spokesman said.

State agency ANA said the fire, which broke out Tuesday, has destroyed over 1,000 hectares of dense pine forest.

EU Humanitarian Commissioner Christos Stylianides on Wednesday called the mobilisation of Greek forces "exemplary" after emergency crews managed to save inhabited areas.

A firefighter was hospitalised with burns on Tuesday, and at least four cars have been burned.

Authorities suspect arson was involved as the fire broke out in three separate locations near the village of Makrymalli.

Two Greek men were arrested Thursday on suspicion of setting fires in the Peloponnese peninsula.

Greece has been hit by a spate of wildfires since the weekend, fanned by gale-force winds and temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit). 

Most read

  1. IN PICTURES | SA finally gets to see the young woman known as Zephany Nurse South Africa
  2. Brian Molefe's 'lovely' letter to Solidarity asks for 30 days to repay R700,000 South Africa
  3. My biological dad is a 'lost cause', Zephany Nurse reveals in new book South Africa
  4. 'I checked, checked and checked again. I couldn't believe my eyes,' says winner ... South Africa
  5. Drug mule Babsie Nobanda got a degree in Thai prison South Africa

Latest Videos

High school teacher 'slaps pupils across the face'
Caster Semenya says she has never felt supported by other women
X