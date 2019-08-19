Sailor's 1969 message in a bottle found in Alaska
19 August 2019 - 13:05
Tyler Ivanoff was looking for firewood in Alaska when he found a message in a bottle from 1969.
The letter was written in Russian and Ivanoff appealed for a translation on his Facebook page.
His post soon went viral and it was later established that the letter was written by a sailor on Russian ship Sulak.
BBC reports that Russian media tracked down the person who wrote the letter, a Captain Anatoly Botsanenko.
“It was still dry on the inside and still smelled like wine or whatever, old alcohol. The note was dry,” Ivanoff told BBC.