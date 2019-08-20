World

Beautician charged after botched bum injections kill woman

20 August 2019 - 10:56 By timeslive
Kelly Mayhew died after "botched silicone injections", Assistant District Attorney John Ryan said.
Image: 123rf/Monchai Tudsamalee

A British woman accused of killing a US woman when she gave her silicone bum enhancement injections is back in New York to face trial.

The BBC reports “former hairdresser Donna Francis, 38, of Loughton, Essex, is charged with criminally negligent homicide and unauthorised practice of a profession”.

Queens County Assistant District Attorney John Ryan said, “Francis is accused of causing the death of Kelly Mayhew, who went to her for a 'butt enhancement procedure' in May 2015.”

He said the victim “went into cardiac arrest during botched silicone injections” and the accused “allegedly left [the] dying woman in a New York basement and fled the country”.

NBC reports Francis's attorney, Kevin O’Donnell, entered a not guilty plea on her behalf.

O’Donnell said his client is “cloaked with the presumption of innocence like anyone else charged with a crime”.

Francis is due in court on September 27.

