Israel holds back on Trump's Democrat Jews 'disloyalty' remark

Israeli officials on Wednesday offered a muted response to remarks by US President Donald Trump who said American Jews who vote for the democratic Party were 'disloyal.'

Referring to Democrat Congresswomen Ilahn Omar and Rashida Tlaib who, who under pressure from Trump were denied entry to Israel last week, the president told reporters on Tuesday at the Oval Office:

"Where has the Democratic Party gone? Where have they gone where they're defending these two people over the state of Israel. And I think any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat, I think it shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty."

Jewish groups in the United States were outraged by Trump's comment, but the Israeli government, which has particularly close ties with the Trump administration, appeared to hold back.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office declined to comment on Trump's remarks. Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz, when asked about Trump's statement, told Reshet Bet Radio:

"We must not intervene in the political disagreements in the United States. We keep good relations with both the Democrats and Republicans and we must continue to do so.

We have supporters and friends in both parties, among the Democrats and Republicans, Jews and non Jews and we embrace them all," he said.