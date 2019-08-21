San Francisco airport bans sale of plastic packaged water to achieve zero waste by 2021

The San Francisco airport has, as of Tuesday, implemented a ban on plastic water bottle sales, to reach its target of having zero plastic waste going into landfills by 2021.

In a statement, the airport said because of this decision, restaurants and vendors would be required to sell water in aluminium or other recyclable bottles.

“This move will require all airport retailers, restaurants, airline lounges and vending machines to sell or provide water in recyclable aluminium, glass or BPI-certified compostable bottles.”

Airport director, Ivar Satero, said they were determined to champion and lead the way in sustainability initiatives, and expressed gratitude for the support from retailers in the airport. The airport has released an approved bottled water list.

The statement further said this decision was implemented at this time specifically, because the market is opening up to providing consumers with more options.

In addition to purchasing aluminium bottle packaged water, the airport said customers were allowed to bring refillable bottles as opposed to plastic ones.

“Customers may bring reusable beverage containers to fill up at any of SFO's approximately 100 free hydration stations and drinking fountains.”