World

San Francisco airport bans sale of plastic packaged water to achieve zero waste by 2021

21 August 2019 - 13:59 By Cebelihle Bhengu
San Francisco's airport has banned the selling of plastic bottle packaged water to achieve zero plastic waste by 2021.
San Francisco's airport has banned the selling of plastic bottle packaged water to achieve zero plastic waste by 2021.
Image: Esa Alexander

The San Francisco airport has, as of Tuesday, implemented a ban on plastic water bottle sales, to reach its target of having zero plastic waste going into landfills by 2021.

In a statement, the airport said because of this decision, restaurants and vendors would be required to sell water in aluminium or other recyclable bottles.

“This move will require all airport retailers, restaurants, airline lounges and vending machines to sell or provide water in recyclable aluminium, glass or BPI-certified compostable bottles.”

Airport director, Ivar Satero, said they were determined to champion and lead the way in sustainability initiatives, and expressed gratitude for the support from retailers in the airport. The airport has released an approved bottled water list

The statement further said this decision was implemented at this time specifically, because the market is opening up to providing consumers with more options.

In addition to purchasing aluminium bottle packaged water, the airport said customers were allowed to bring refillable bottles as opposed to plastic ones.

“Customers may bring reusable beverage containers to fill up at any of SFO's approximately 100 free hydration stations and drinking fountains.” 

Boob jobs blamed for fatigue and depression

A Johannesburg woman who always wanted fuller breasts had silicone implants when she was 25 to give her the 34C bust she desired. Fifteen years ...
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Food for... trash? India's first 'garbage cafe' to offer meals for plastic

Hungry, but don't have cash? No problem, bring plastic waste and get a free meal, said the mayor of an Indian city where the country's first "garbage ...
News
3 weeks ago

China's plastic waste ban throws global recycling into chaos

From grubby packaging engulfing small Southeast Asian communities to waste piling up in plants from the US to Australia, China's ban on accepting the ...
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Video of dancing school children is supreme on social media South Africa
  2. Cape Town doctor fired for wanting to ‘fix two chairs’ South Africa
  3. Residents raid suspected drug den and discover 'used' coffins in house South Africa
  4. ‘I did not ask about age,’ says ‘husband’ who allegedly paid R14,000 for ... South Africa
  5. Organ harvesting ring mooted as two SA teachers go missing in Vietnam South Africa

Latest Videos

Ndlovu Youth Choir gives SA chills with its America's Got Talent performance
The moment when the Krugersdorp killers get life imprisonment
X