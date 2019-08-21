Trump scraps Denmark visit after Danes say Greenland not for sale

US President Donald Trump Tuesday postponed a planned visit to Denmark after Danish officials insisted its autonomous territory of Greenland was not for sale.

Trump's decision confirms just how interested he was in purchasing Greenland, an idea initially dismissed as a joke by some, but which the White House later insisted had a serious purpose because of its strategic location.

"Based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time," Trump tweeted.

During a Sunday visit to Greenland -- the largest island on Earth -- Frederiksen called Trump's idea "absurd."

"The Prime Minister was able to save a great deal of expense and effort for both the United States and Denmark by being so direct," Trump tweeted.