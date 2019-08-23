World

WATCH | Talk about sweet cheeks: man's butt is all abuzz with bees

23 August 2019 - 11:48 By timeslive
A swarm of bees settled on this man's bottom.
Image: Kiren Rijiju via Twitter

In a video which has gone viral on Twitter, a swarm of bees settles in a most unusual place - on a man's bottom.

Scroll.in reports that the video was posted by India's minister of state for youth affairs and sports, Kiren Rijiju.

The minister said the source of the video was another government official, who received it on WhatsApp.

It's not clear what happens next or how the man got rid of the bees, according to Scroll.in.

