Case closed, Red Bull doesn't give you wings: R10m lawsuit for false advertising settled

25 August 2019 - 10:00 By timeslive
Canadian customers expected to get what was promised to them by energy drink Red Bull when their adverts claimed 'Red Bull gives your wings." File photo.
Image: Natalya Glinskaya/123rf.com

Red Bull is paying out unhappy customers who feel the company falsely promised them wings after drinking the energy drink.

Newsweek reports that Michael Attar, a Canadian, filed the lawsuit in 2016, claiming Red Bull made false declarations regarding the usefulness of its products.

Red Bull has agreed to pay $850,000 CAD (almost R10m) in a settlement for the class-action lawsuit.

Only Canadian energy drinkers will benefit from this victory: those who bought a can of Red Bull between January 1 2007 and July 23 2019 could be entitled to $10 CAD.

October 14 is the deadline to register on a website created to facilitate the payments.

