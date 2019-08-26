Trump suggests nuking hurricanes before landfall

US President Donald Trump suggested dropping nuclear bombs on hurricanes before they made landfall in the United States, Axios reported Sunday.

During a hurricane briefing, Trump asked if it were possible to disrupt hurricanes forming off the coast of Africa by dropping a nuclear bomb in the eye of the storm, the news site wrote.

According to an anonymous source, the news website said that meeting attendees left the briefing thinking, "What do we do with this?"

Axios did not say when this conversation took place.

It is reportedly not the first time the president made such a suggestion. In 2017, Trump asked a senior official whether the administration should bomb hurricanes to prevent them making landfall.

Trump did not specify in this conversation that nuclear bombs be used.

The White House declined to comment, but Axios quoted a senior administration official as saying Trump's "objective is not bad."

Trump's idea is not new. The suggestion was originally made by a government scientist in the 1950s, under President Dwight Eisenhower.