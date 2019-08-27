Japan to host Africa aid forum as China looms large

It will seek instead to position itself as a partner of "quality", offering high-impact loans and other assistance without the sometimes-controversial strings attached to money doled out by Beijing.

Japan wants to drive Africa's growth "with its high-quality infrastructure development, science technology and innovation", Abe said recently.

TICAD is a good opportunity for Japan to send a message about "its practical, well-planned lending", said Sawaka Takazaki, deputy director of the Middle East and Africa division at the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), a government-backed trade-promotion body.

'Quiet' diplomacy

China's massive Belt and Road Initiative, which offers hundreds of billions of dollars in Chinese financing for massive infrastructure projects, has been eagerly embraced in many parts of Africa.

But on the continent as well as elsewhere, it has been criticised for favouring Chinese companies and workers over local economies, saddling nations with debt, and ignoring rights and environmental issues.

Many of the infrastructure projects in Africa "could become quite a significant debt burden for some countries", said Masahiko Kiya, a Japanese diplomat in charge of the conference.

Japan says it will offer more favourable financing, without the exclusive rights agreements often baked into China's projects.

Among the loans Tokyo is expected to announce is 400 billion yen ($3.8 billion) in funding for developing renewable energy projects, the Nikkei daily reported earlier this month.

The money could fund projects including an expansion of wind-power generation facilities in Egypt and construction of geothermal power units in Kenya and Djibouti, the business newspaper said.

Separately, the Japanese government and African Development Bank will jointly announce plans to offer more than 300 billion yen in loans for "quality and transparent" infrastructure development, the newspaper reported.

On the ground in African countries, Japan is seen as practising a "quiet and 'uninvolved' diplomacy", Mohamed Diatta, a researcher with the Institute for Security Studies in Ethiopia, told AFP.

"Japan is a development partner, less intrusive than the likes of China or Russia," added Diatta.

"It does not have an overbearing presence."

Catching up to do

But while Japan can boast a positive image and a longstanding development role, it has catching up to do, said Christopher Kayumba, a Rwandan political commentator.

"Japan has been contributing to Rwanda's social-economic development for a long time," he told AFP.