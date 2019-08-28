Epstein accusers detail sexual abuse claims in emotional court hearing

A few cried as they listened to testimony that sounded all too familiar to their own: vulnerable young women who were recruited, groomed, and then coerced into having sex with a multi-millionaire.

Chauntae Davies described how she spent two weeks "vomiting myself to death" in a hospital after being raped by Epstein after she was recruited to give him massages, detailing his "sick abuse of young girls."

"Every public humiliation I have endured I have suffered and he has won," she said.

Another victim, who asked to remain anonymous, said she was "haunted forever" by being raped by Epstein.

"I was his slave. I felt powerless and ashamed," she said, adding that Epstein had threatened to kill her if she wasn't a virgin.

'He did not act alone'

The majority of those who spoke expressed their outrage at Epstein's suicide on August 10.

"I feel very angry and sad because justice has never been served in this case," said Courtney Wild, describing Epstein as a "coward."

Jennifer Araoz said that "even in death Jeffrey Epstein is trying to hurt me."

"The fact that I will never have a chance to face my predator in court eats away at my soul," she told the court.

Annie Farmer said that she and her sister had tried to tell law enforcement officials about Epstein as far back as 1996 but to no avail.

Several of the accusers said they were recruited by Epstein's former lover, the British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, daughter of late British media baron Robert Maxwell.

They urged prosecutors to go after co-conspirators. Maxwell has denied allegations against her.

"Please, please, please finish what you started. US victims are prepared to tell the truth. He did not act alone," Sarah Ransome, told the court, saying Epstein ran an "international sex trafficking ring."

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who says she was abused by Epstein for years and farmed out to his wealthy friends including Britain's Prince Andrew, said "the reckoning must not end, it must continue."