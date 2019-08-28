Is Boris Johnson allowed to suspend the UK parliament?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend parliament from mid-September until October 14 - just two weeks before Britain is set to leave the EU - has been called a "constitutional outrage" by critics.

But what is the legal standing of Johnson's decision - and could it make a snap election more likely?

What has Johnson done?

Johnson said he will suspend - or prorogue - parliament in mid-September, when MPs don't usually sit anyway due to the party conference season.

But they will also have an extra week off in October, giving anti-Brexit lawmakers limited time to legislate against Britain leaving the EU without a deal on October 31.

MPs were expected to vote against suspending parliament for conference season this year, but Johnson used his executive powers to quash those attempts, leading House of Commons Speaker John Bercow to call it a "constitutional outrage".