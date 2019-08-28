World

Mzansi reacts to UK man named Gavin Watson: 'Condolences for the big mix-up'

28 August 2019 - 11:02 By Unathi Nkanjeni
A UK man named Gavin Watson has taken to social media to explain that he is very much alive.
Image: AFP PHOTO / LEON NEAL

While the death of Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson continues to make headlines and trend online, a UK man with the same name has taken to social media to explain that he is very much alive.

Watson died in a car crash near OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Monday morning. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.

Apparently, this is not the first time the founder of Auto Post Media's account has been mistaken for the late CEO, and it happened again on Tuesday.

“I gathered something was happening when I woke up on Monday morning to my phone going mad. I quickly realised that it was likely to be something that ‘the other Gavin Watson’ had done, as it was all SA-related,” he told TimesLIVE

After the news of Watson's death broke, the UK's Watson was tagged in multiple tweets. He responded by sharing his status in a series of posts.

South Africans who caught on to the account, decided to interact with him. Here is a snapshot of the reactions:

