Mzansi reacts to UK man named Gavin Watson: 'Condolences for the big mix-up'
While the death of Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson continues to make headlines and trend online, a UK man with the same name has taken to social media to explain that he is very much alive.
Watson died in a car crash near OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Monday morning. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.
Apparently, this is not the first time the founder of Auto Post Media's account has been mistaken for the late CEO, and it happened again on Tuesday.
“I gathered something was happening when I woke up on Monday morning to my phone going mad. I quickly realised that it was likely to be something that ‘the other Gavin Watson’ had done, as it was all SA-related,” he told TimesLIVE
After the news of Watson's death broke, the UK's Watson was tagged in multiple tweets. He responded by sharing his status in a series of posts.
Here we go again... Time for my Twitter feed to light up!— Gavin Watson (@gavinwatson) August 26, 2019
I'm alive and well, despite the news reports, thank you for asking.— Gavin Watson (@gavinwatson) August 26, 2019
To quote Mark Twain:— Gavin Watson (@gavinwatson) August 26, 2019
"The reports of my death are greatly exaggerated."
South Africans who caught on to the account, decided to interact with him. Here is a snapshot of the reactions: