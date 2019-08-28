WATCH | Enraged rhino flips keeper's car three times

A furious rhino attacked an animal keeper in her car at a German safari park, flipping it over three times.

The Serengeti Park in Hodenhagen, Lower Saxony, Germany, confirmed the attack this week.

DW reports that a visitor to the park filmed the encounter, in which the 30-year-old rhino bull, named Kusini, slammed its horns and body into its keeper's car, before rolling it over.

The zookeeper emerged from the attack on her small hatchback with only bruises, according to Daily Mail.

It's unclear what provoked the animal.