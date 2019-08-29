World

'Held prisoner for 10 years': Police rescue 19-year-old from her parents

29 August 2019 - 12:26 By Cebelihle Bhengu
A 19-year-old has been rescued by police after being held prisoner by her parents for 10 years.
A 19-year-old has been rescued by police after being held prisoner by her parents for 10 years.
Image: 123RF / Rafaelbenari

The UK's Daily Mail, The Sun and Metro UK have reported that authorities rescued a 19-year-old with special needs after she was allegedly held prisoner for 10 years by her parents. 

The young woman, whose name has been withheld to protect her identity, was found at a property in Tenterden, Kent. She was taken out of school at the age of nine by her parents, who decided to home school her. 

Police received a tip-off from a concerned neighbour which resulted in the arrest of her parents, who were charged with neglect.

A source told The Sun, the woman was distressed and had been taken into care, where she was receiving psychiatric and physical help. Police found that she had not seen a doctor or dentist in the time she was allegedly held captive.

Her parents are out on bail pending an investigation by Kent police and partner agencies.

MORE

Social media spearheads search for missing Uyinene Mrwetyana via #BringNenehome

The search for 19-year-old Uyinene Mrwetyana enters its fourth day as social media pleads for her return.
News
1 day ago

KZN police nab two suspects for alleged kidnapping of 22-year-old man

A man bust with hard drugs at an Umhlanga service station is also being charged with kidnapping, along with a co-accused.
News
3 days ago

A timeline of SA journalist Shiraaz Mohamed's kidnapping

A video, purportedly of SA photographer Shiraaz Mohamed pleading for his release, surfaced on Monday.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. 'I'm alive and well,' tweets Gavin Watson – the other Gavin Watson, that is South Africa
  2. FREE TO READ: Watson 'funnelled R500m into offshore tax haven' South Africa
  3. WATCH | Matric girl 'blessed with the best' as 'mummy's princess' flaunts ... South Africa
  4. Nine possibilities behind Gavin Watson crash: accident investigator South Africa
  5. Watson crash: CCTV, speed cameras, cellphone towers will reveal truth South Africa

Latest Videos

Foiled cash-in-transit heist leaves two robbers dead
Drone footage shows true nature of Amazon fire damage
X