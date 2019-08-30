World

Berlin eases citizenship rules for Nazi victims' offspring

30 August 2019 - 11:28 By AFP
German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer attends the weekly German cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, August 28, 2019. File photo
German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer attends the weekly German cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, August 28, 2019. File photo
Image: REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Berlin from Friday eased rules allowing the descendants of people who fled Nazi Germany to reclaim citizenship.

Germany must "live up to its historical responsibility with regards to those affected," said Interior Minister Horst Seehofer.

While Germany already has rules allowing descendants of persecuted Jews to reclaim citizenship, the two decrees that came into force on Friday closed several loopholes that had previously shut others out.

The offspring of people who left Nazi Germany before their nationality was evoked by the regime can now reclaim it under the new decree.

People who previously would not have been accorded German nationality, because their father was a foreigner and whose mother lost her German citizenship under the Nazis, for example, can now also benefit from the new rules.

The ministry stressed that no one should be shut out because the Nazi-era injustice was too far back in time.

Second, third, fourth "and in some cases fifth generation" descendants can apply, said the ministry.

"Persecuted persons and their descendants, who had been previously excluded from naturalisation because of the morally unjust legal situation, can now have the opportunity to acquire German citizenship under eased conditions," said Josef Schuster, who heads the Central Council of Jews in Germany.

"This closes a gap in justice," he added.

The required conditions will be reduced "to a minimum" comprising "basic German language skills" and a basic knowledge of the legal and social order in Germany, said the ministry.

Unlike under typical citizenship application processes, applicants under these categories would not need to prove that they have sufficient financial means to support themselves.

The difficulties for some in using ancestry grounds to claim their citizenship came into focus partly due to the sharp rise in number of applications from Britons evoking Nazi persecution of their ancestors, after the UK voted to leave the European Union.

From 43 such applications in 2015, the number had soared to 1,506 in 2018, according to ministry figures. 

Most read

  1. 'I'm alive and well,' tweets Gavin Watson – the other Gavin Watson, that is South Africa
  2. Watson crash: CCTV, speed cameras, cellphone towers will reveal truth South Africa
  3. White TV anchor apologises to black colleague after comparing him to a gorilla World
  4. WATCH | Cash-in-transit robber, who was an international MMA fighter, dies ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | SA reacts to 'struggling' white South Africans singing in Setswana in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Dad is in heaven now': Gavin Watson's son's touching eulogy at memorial
'He was the pillar of the family': Slain taxi driver's brother speaks out
X