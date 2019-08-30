Donald Trump trolls Democrats after Kirsten Gillibrand drops out of 2020 presidential race

US President Donald Trump has cast some shade at the Democratic Party after Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced that she was withdrawing from the 2020 presidential race.

According to a New York Times report, Gillibrand withdrew from the Democratic primary after not qualifying for the September debate.

She was among several candidates who fell short of the 130,000-donor threshold and failed to reach 2% in four separate polls.

“After more than eight incredible months, I'm ending my presidential campaign,” Gillibrand said in a video on Twitter. “We wanted to win this race, but it's important to know when it's not your time and to know how you can best serve your community and country.”

She added, “I believe I can best serve by helping unite us to beat Donald Trump in 2020.”