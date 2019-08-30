World

Donald Trump trolls Democrats after Kirsten Gillibrand drops out of 2020 presidential race

30 August 2019 - 13:37 By Unathi Nkanjeni
US President Donald Trump.
Image: REUTERS/Leah Millis

US President Donald Trump has cast some shade at the Democratic Party after Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced that she was withdrawing from the 2020 presidential race.

According to a New York Times report, Gillibrand withdrew from the Democratic primary after not qualifying for the September debate.

She was among several candidates who fell short of the 130,000-donor threshold and failed to reach 2% in four separate polls.

“After more than eight incredible months, I'm ending my presidential campaign,” Gillibrand said in a video on Twitter. “We wanted to win this race, but it's important to know when it's not your time and to know how you can best serve your community and country.”

She added, “I believe I can best serve by helping unite us to beat Donald Trump in 2020.”

Trump responded to the news with shade, saying it was “a sad day for the Democrats”.

“Kirsten Gillibrand has dropped out of the Presidential Primary. I’m glad they never found out that she was the one I was really afraid of!”

Fox News reported that Gillibrand joins a list of dropouts including former governor John Hickenlooper of Colorado, governor Jay Inslee of Washington state and representative Seth Moulton of Massachusetts.

