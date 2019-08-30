Judge to decide on British parliament suspension

A Scottish judge was to decide Friday whether to issue an interim ruling on stopping the British parliament being suspended in the final weeks before Brexit.

Judge Raymond Doherty on Thursday heard a bid for an interim interdict -- the Scottish legal equivalent of an injunction -- that would halt Prime Minister Boris Johnson's move to suspend parliament between mid-September and October 14.

Queen Elizabeth II, the head of state who must follow the advice of her ministers, has already given the go-ahead.

A group of 75 parliamentarians are seeking a temporary injunction from Doherty pending a full hearing on September 6.

The judge will start giving his decision at 10:00am (0900 GMT) at the Court of Session in Edinburgh, Scotland's highest civil court.

England and Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have their own separate legal systems within the United Kingdom.

Legal bids to halt Johnson's move have also been launched in London and Belfast.