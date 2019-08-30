WATCH | Police cuff black man in his own home over false alarm

A video of a black man being cuffed by police in his own home after a false alarm has gone viral.

In the video, which has more than 1.65m views, North Carolina police drew guns and handcuffed an innocent Kazeem Oyeneyin who was wearing nothing but underwear after they said they couldn't immediately confirm he lived there.

“I just talked to the alarm people,” Oyeneyin explained to a policeman after he was told they were responding to the report of a burglar alarm sounding off.

Watch the video below: