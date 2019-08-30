World

WATCH | Police cuff black man in his own home over false alarm

30 August 2019 - 12:10 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Police arrested Kazeem Oyeneyin in his home after they said they couldn't immediately confirm he lived there.
Image: Wikimedia Commons

A video of a black man being cuffed by police in his own home after a false alarm has gone viral.

In the video, which has more than 1.65m views, North Carolina police drew guns and handcuffed an innocent Kazeem Oyeneyin who was wearing nothing but underwear after they said they couldn't immediately confirm he lived there.

“I just talked to the alarm people,” Oyeneyin explained to a policeman after he was told they were responding to the report of a burglar alarm sounding off.

Watch the video below:

According to an ABC News report, Oyeneyin said a friend who was staying with him set off the alarm when he left.

The club owner described the ordeal as the "most humiliating experience of my life".

"I mean, I felt like my character was defamed. I went outside the other day, the neighbours wouldn't even wave at me. They don't know what's going on. They think I'm a whole criminal over here," he told the publication.

The video was shared across social media, with many calling for the officer in question to be fired or prosecuted.

