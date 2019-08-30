WATCH | Police cuff black man in his own home over false alarm
A video of a black man being cuffed by police in his own home after a false alarm has gone viral.
In the video, which has more than 1.65m views, North Carolina police drew guns and handcuffed an innocent Kazeem Oyeneyin who was wearing nothing but underwear after they said they couldn't immediately confirm he lived there.
“I just talked to the alarm people,” Oyeneyin explained to a policeman after he was told they were responding to the report of a burglar alarm sounding off.
This partially naked man was cuffed at gunpoint in his own home over a false trigger of his alarm system pic.twitter.com/XeoUPPN6xX— NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 28, 2019
According to an ABC News report, Oyeneyin said a friend who was staying with him set off the alarm when he left.
The club owner described the ordeal as the "most humiliating experience of my life".
"I mean, I felt like my character was defamed. I went outside the other day, the neighbours wouldn't even wave at me. They don't know what's going on. They think I'm a whole criminal over here," he told the publication.
The video was shared across social media, with many calling for the officer in question to be fired or prosecuted.
