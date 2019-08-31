Flouting police ban, Hong Kong protesters flood city streets

Tens of thousands of pro-democracy protesters flooded Hong Kong's financial and shopping districts on Saturday, defying a police ban and a sweeping crackdown which saw several key activists and lawmakers arrested.

Police banned Saturday's planned demonstration on security grounds, after last weekend saw some of the most violent clashes in three months of political turmoil.

But by early afternoon, thousands of protesters many in their signature black T-shirts and under a colourful canopy of umbrellas, snaked through Hong Kong island, blocking roads.

One group passed the official residence of Hong Kong's embattled Beijing-backed leader Carrie Lam, the focal point of anger after trying to pass a bill which would have allowed extradition to China.

Another large group massed in the famed shopping district of Causeway Bay, occupying the road and chanting anti-government slogans.

"I'm prepared for the consequences of coming out," said one protester, who gave his name as Jay.

"As Hong Kongers we have the right to assembly."