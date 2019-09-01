WATCH | Batons, tear gas and petrol bombs: Hong Kong reels from worst clashes in months

Hong Kong was reeling on Sunday from some of the worst clashes to rock the city in three months of anti-government protests after hardcore demonstrators hurled petrol bombs at police who fired tear gas and deployed water cannons, before making mass arrests inside train stations.

Tens of thousands of people defied authorities to march through the streets of the financial hub in an unsanctioned rally on Saturday, which rapidly descended into violence that stretched into the early hours.

Protesters were out to cause further travel disruption on Sunday, with hundreds gathering outside the airport's bus terminal. Authorities then shut down the city's express train service to the airport.

It followed chaotic scenes on Saturday night, as police chased protesters into metro stations, beating people with batons and carrying out arrests.

Video footage captured by local media showed elite police charge a crowd cowering inside a train carriage - with one man, drenched in pepper spray, crying in anguish on his knees as he tried to protect his female friend. Officers left the carriage without making any immediate arrests.