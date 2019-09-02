Seven people killed in another Texas shooting - here's what you need to know

World

02 September 2019 - 10:03 By Cebelihle Bhengu
The global community is reeling in shock after reports of yet another shooting in Texas, this time in Odessa, which left seven people dead and almost 20 injured - including two police officers and a 17-month-old baby girl.

The man allegedly responsible has been identified in media reports as 36-year old Seth Ator. He was eventually killed in a shootout with police near a cinema.

According to BBC, a scuffle between Ator and police began when police stopped his car between the cities of Midland and Odessa. Police have so far distanced the incident from acts of terrorism, saying they believe he acted alone.

29-year-old Mary Granados was one of the victims who lost her life in the shooting.

Her twin sister told CNN that she had been speaking to her when she heard her scream for her life. “It was very painful, I wanted to help her but I couldn't. I thought she had been bitten by a dog or something. I tried calling her name but she wouldn't answer.

A further investigation by police revealed that Ator was no stranger to getting into trouble with the law. In 2001, he was arrested for criminal trespassing and evading arrest, while in 2018 he violated traffic laws for a federal motor carrier safety violation.

This shooting came less than a month after 31 people were killed in El Paso, Texas, where 21-year-old Patrick Crusius was nabbed for the murders.

