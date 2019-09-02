Trump says he's never heard of category 5 storm as Hurricane Dorian pounds Bahamas
Video footage of US President Donald Trump saying he has never heard of a category 5 storm as Hurricane Dorian wreaks havoc in the Bahamas has gone viral, with many pointing out Dorian is the fourth category five storm under his presidency.
Trump delayed a trip to Poland to monitor the effects of Dorian.
In footage from a news conference which has been widely shared, Trump said: "I'm not sure I've even heard of a category five. I knew it existed."
Trump cancels Poland trip because he has to monitor Hurricane Dorian. He has never* heard of a Category 5 hurricane.— Mark Elliott (@markmobility) September 1, 2019
*This is the fourth one during his presidency.pic.twitter.com/GljvothRFL
On social media, people were quick to point out previous category five storms as well as Trump's comments related to them.
President Donald Trump on the existence of Category 5 hurricanes, 2017-2019. pic.twitter.com/IRRny20hfp— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 1, 2019
So, @realDonaldTrump has never heard of a category 5 hurricane. This is the 4th time one has affected the country during his presidency. WHAT??? 🤯🤯— BitchTit (@BitchTi67301732) September 2, 2019
I guess he didnt hear about Maria, even though he threw paper towels at the survivors in PR?! What a total idiot.
1) You don’t pray, so stop pretending. 2) Yes, Category 5, you know, the thing you didn’t know existed (except for the Cat 5 storms that have already happened during your time in office). #testtrumpsmind— Holly Kurzman (@HollyKurzman) September 2, 2019
#Dotard @realDonaldTrump said today that he had no idea that hurricanes could be category 5, even though he’s already had 3 of them during his administration. No wonder he wants to nuke them. pic.twitter.com/WahhBMhjbX— Shadowbanned🏳️🌈👨🏼🍳😻🙃 (@GravyBiscuits64) September 2, 2019
And @realDonaldTrump says he’s never heard of a Category 5 hurricane! #Sad https://t.co/Kd7Kp7S09O— Amy (@amyporr1112) September 2, 2019
