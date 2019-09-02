Trump says he's never heard of category 5 storm as Hurricane Dorian pounds Bahamas

Video footage of US President Donald Trump saying he has never heard of a category 5 storm as Hurricane Dorian wreaks havoc in the Bahamas has gone viral, with many pointing out Dorian is the fourth category five storm under his presidency.

Trump delayed a trip to Poland to monitor the effects of Dorian.

In footage from a news conference which has been widely shared, Trump said: "I'm not sure I've even heard of a category five. I knew it existed."