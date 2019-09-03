Hong Kong students plan second day of pro-democracy rallies

Hong Kong school and university students on Tuesday are due to boycott classes and hold pro-democracy rallies for the second straight day, further fuelling the political crisis in the Chinese-ruled city.

Thousands of students joined demonstrations at universities on Monday, many wearing gas masks, joining hands to form human chains and chanting for Hong Kong to be given greater autonomy from the central Chinese government.

The runaway rebellion in Hong Kong is piling pressure on its embattled leader Carrie Lam, who was due to hold a media conference at 9:30am (0130 GMT).

Reuters exclusively reported on Tuesday that Lam told business leaders last week that she had caused "unforgivable havoc" by igniting the political crisis by introducing a now-suspended extradition bill which would see people sent to mainland China for trial in Communist Party controlled courts.

Lam said she would quit if she had a choice, according to a leaked audio recording. A spokesman for Lam said her office would not comment on private meetings.

Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets in protests since mid-June in a direct challenge to Beijing, which has accused foreign powers, particularly the United States and Britain, of fomenting the unrest.