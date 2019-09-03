Iran's Rouhani rules out bilateral talks with US

Iran will never hold bilateral talks with the United States but if it lifts all the sanctions it reimposed on Iran it can join multilateral talks between Iran and other parties to a 2015 nuclear deal, President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday.

"No decision has ever been taken to hold talks with the US and there has been a lot of offers for talks but our answer will always be negative," Rouhani told an open session of parliament broadcast live on state radio.

"If America lifts all the sanctions then like before it can join multilateral talks between Tehran and parties to the 2015 deal," he added.

US President Donald Trump, although applying "maximum pressure" on Iran, has offered to meet its leaders and hold bilateral talks with no pre-conditions to end the confrontation between their countries.

Last month, Rouhani said Iran would not talk to its longtime foe until the United States lifted all of the sanctions it reimposed after it exited the 2015 nuclear deal last year.