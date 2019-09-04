WATCH | Hurricane Dorian worsens in tourism-dependent Bahamas

Hurricane Dorian has left parts of the tourism-dependent Bahamas in ruins.

Officials are preparing for an unfolding humanitarian crisis with the scale of the catastrophe only beginning to emerge. Prime minister Hubert Minnis confirmed seven deaths on Tuesday and said more were expected to be recorded as this is "just preliminary information".

An aerial video recording shows Bahamas' Great Abaco island's flooded neighbourhoods, pulverised buildings and upturned boats.

Weather forecasters say the hurricane will be "dangerously close" to Florida's east coast in the next 36 hours. Bahamian officials are working tirelessly to bring relief to the situation.