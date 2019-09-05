Bahamas reels from Dorian's devastation, storm surge threatens US southeast

Survivors of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas thronged rescue helicopters on Wednesday and the United Nations said 70,000 people needed immediate humanitarian relief after one of the most powerful Caribbean storms on record devastated the island group.

The most damaging storm to strike the island nation, Dorian killed 20 people when it hit as a highest-level Category 5 storm, Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said.

"We expect that this number will increase," Minnis told a news conference as the scope of the destruction and humanitarian crisis was still coming into focus.

Aerial video of the worst-hit Abaco Islands in the northern Bahamas showed widespread devastation, with the harbor, shops and workplaces, a hospital, and airport landing strips damaged or blown to pieces, all of which is frustrating rescue efforts.

Mark Lowcock, United Nations under secretary-general for humanitarian affairs, said in a conference call from the Bahamas that around 70,000 people needed food, shelter and medical assistance.

"There is concern that some whole communities' locations have been destroyed or are underwater or washed away," he said. "One of the uncertainties is where the people who were living there are now and how to reach them."

In the United States, South Carolina was preparing for a record storm surge, potentially reaching a height of 8 feet (2 meters) at the popular vacation destination of Myrtle Beach, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in an advisory.

South Carolina is also likely to suffer major flooding with the potential for over a foot of rain in places when Dorian hits the coast on Thursday or Friday, the center said.

'HELPLESS'

Dozens of people in the Bahamas, with a population of about 400,000, took to Facebook seeking information about missing loved ones. One aid worker described an apocalyptic level of destruction on Great Abaco Island.