WATCH | British MP picks his nose and eats it' during Brexit debate

05 September 2019 - 10:24 By Timeslive
Conservative Party MP Iain Duncan Smith with his finger in his nose.
Image: Parliament TV

Conservative Party MP Iain Duncan Smith was filmed picking his nose and eating it during a Brexit debate in British parliament this week.

Metro reports during the emergency Brexit debate in the Commons on Tuesday night, the former Tory leader was filmed putting his finger inside his nose.

“He then placed whatever he might have found inside his mouth and, we’re sorry to say, appeared to eat it.”

The sight of Iain’s "evening snack" certainly put some people off their dinner, with viewers online slamming the MP as "absolutely disgusting" and "gross" according to Metro.

