Hyundai Glovis car carrier capsizes off coast of US state of Georgia

A South Korean cargo vessel carrying about 4,000 cars bound for the Middle East was listing heavily on Sunday off the coast of the southern US state of Georgia, an official of operator Hyundai Glovis said.

The US Coast Guard said a pilot and 23 crew were aboard the Golden Ray when it overturned in St. Simons Sound and 20 people had been rescued.

Rescue teams were searching for four crew members believed to be inside the engine room of the vessel, the company and South Korea's foreign ministry said.

The rescued included six South Koreans, 13 Philippines nationals and the American pilot, the foreign ministry said.

The cars on the ship represented marques such as Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors, the company official, who asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter, said on Monday.