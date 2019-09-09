More Americans will die after Trump abruptly ends Afghan talks, Taliban say

In Washington, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Afghan peace talks were on hold and Washington would not reduce US military support for Afghan troops until it was convinced the Taliban could follow through on significant commitments.

The United States has recalled US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad to chart the path forward, Pompeo said in appearances on Sunday TV news shows. Asked on "Fox News Sunday" whether Afghan talks were dead, Pompeo said, "For the time being they are."

Trump has long wanted to end US involvement in Afghanistan - since his days as a candidate - and American diplomats have been talking with Taliban representatives for months about a plan to withdraw thousands of US troops in exchange for security guarantees by the Taliban.

US and Taliban negotiators struck a draft peace deal last week that could have led to a drawdown of troops from America's longest war. There are currently 14,000 U.S. forces as well as thousands of other NATO troops in the country, 18 years after its invasion by a US-led coalition following the September 11, 2001, al Qaeda attacks on the United States.

Fighting in Afghanistan has continued amid the talks and recent assaults by the Taliban cast doubts over the draft deal. As violence has escalated, Afghan leaders including President Ashraf Ghani have been increasingly critical of the deal and encouraged the Taliban to enter direct talks.

Asked whether the collapse of talks put a US troop pullout on hold as well, Pompeo said the issue would be discussed. "The president hasn't yet made a decision on that," he said on ABC's "This Week."

CAMP DAVID SURPRISE

Trump decided to get personally involved to get the agreement to the finish line at Camp David after "real progress" had been made in talks, Pompeo said.

"President Trump ultimately made the decision," Pompeo told Fox. "He said, 'I want to talk to (President) Ashraf Ghani. I want to talk to these Taliban negotiators. I want to look them in the eye. I want to see if we can get to the final outcome we needed.'"

The US president has touted his skills as a negotiator and personal rapport with world leaders including Kim Jong Un of North Korea, but such one-on-one diplomacy has not led to any breakthrough deals so far.

Trump was criticized, even by some fellow Republicans, for having offered to host on US soil a militant group that has killed American troops and had sheltered al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden after the September 11, 2001 attacks.