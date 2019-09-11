Dutch euthanasia doctor faces verdict in landmark case

A Dutch court will give its verdict Wednesday on a doctor accused of euthanising a patient with severe dementia in a landmark case in the country which pioneered the practice.

The unnamed female doctor, the first to go on trial under a 2002 law legalising euthanasia, allegedly failed to properly consult the 74-year-old who may have changed her mind about dying.

Prosecutors have asked judges not to sentence the now-retired doctor as she had acted with "good intentions", adding that she had "completely cooperated" with the probe and already faced disciplinary measures.

However the 68-year-old could still in theory be found guilty of murder.

The 2016 case attracted media attention due to details of how the patient was given a sedative in her coffee but nevertheless had to be restrained by her family as the doctor injected the euthanasia drug.

The verdict will be an important test of the law in the country that was the first in the world to legalise euthanasia, followed shortly afterwards by neighbouring Belgium.