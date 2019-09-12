Brexit court ruling prompts calls to reverse parliament suspension

But the release, after MPs voted last week to compel the government to publish, fuelled lawmakers' fears that a disorderly divorce would be hugely disruptive to the UK.

The government, meanwhile, has appealed the Scottish court ruling, with the case set to be heard in the Supreme Court next Tuesday, and parliament will for now stay shut.

Johnson has said suspending -- or proroguing -- parliament until October 14 is a routine move to allow his government to launch a new legislative agenda.

But critics accuse him of trying to silence opposition to his plan to leave the European Union on October 31, even if he has not agreed exit terms with Brussels.

Johnson argues that while he is working to get a deal, Britain must leave the bloc regardless, three years after the referendum vote for Brexit.

Before it was suspended on Tuesday, the House of Commons rushed through legislation to force Johnson to delay Brexit if there is no deal by an EU summit on October 17.

Wednesday's court ruling sparked calls for parliament to be recalled, and a group of MPs protested outside the building.

"I urge the prime minister to immediately recall parliament so we can debate this judgement and decide what happens next," said Labour's Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer.

However, a government source told AFP that "nothing is changing" until the case was concluded.

Later, Johnson took questions from the public in a live address on Facebook, where he was asked if he was the "leader of an authoritarian regime".

"I must respectfully disagree with you," he replied, adding: "What we're trying to do is to implement the result of the 2016 referendum."

'Stymying parliament'

The Scottish court challenge was brought by 78 British lawmakers, who said it was unlawful for Johnson to advise Queen Elizabeth II to prorogue parliament if the aim was to limit consideration of Brexit.