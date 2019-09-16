100 days in: How Hong Kongers sustain protests with creativity

With Hong Kong shaken by 100 days of huge pro-democracy protests, activists have adopted a host of creative ways to fuel their movement away from the barricades.

From laser pen light shows, to flashmob singalongs and human chains, we look at some of the inventive methods embraced by a movement that shows no signs of abating.

Flashmob singalongs

Music has long played a prominent role in Hong Kong's years of democracy rallies.

The tune that received the most traction early on in this summer's protests was the catchy Christian hymn "Sing Hallelujah to the Lord" as well as "Do you hear the people sing?" from the musical "Les Miserables".

But in the last fortnight a new anthem has been embraced with gusto.

"Glory to Hong Kong" was written by an anonymous composer and has gone viral, its defiant lyrics repeatedly belted out at protests, nightly flashmob concerts in city malls and even football matches.

Laser shows

Laser pointers were initially used by frontline protesters to indicate police positions, distract officers and stop people from taking photos or videos.

But they were adopted en masse after a student leader with 10 laser pens in his bag was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon.

Since then demonstrators have held "lightshows" outside of police stations and at most public gatherings, lending the protests a somewhat surreal disco-vibe once the sun sets.