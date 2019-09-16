Biggest oil price surge since 1991 as 'locked and loaded' US points finger at Iran for attack

An attack on Saudi Arabia that shut 5% of global crude output caused the biggest surge in oil prices since 1991, after US officials blamed Iran and President Donald Trump said Washington was "locked and loaded" to retaliate.

The Iran-aligned Houthi movement that controls Yemen's capital claimed responsibility for the attack, which damaged the world's biggest crude oil processing plant. Iran denied blame and said it was ready for "full-fledged war".

Two sources briefed on the operations of state oil company Saudi Aramco told Reuters it might take months for Saudi oil production to return to normal. Earlier estimates had suggested it could take weeks.

Oil prices surged by as much as 19% before coming off peaks. The intraday jump was the biggest since the 1991 Gulf War.

Prices eased after Trump announced that he would release US emergency supplies, and producers around the world said there were enough stocks stored up to make up for the shortfall.

"There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed!" Trump said on Twitter on Sunday.