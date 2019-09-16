Body of man missing since 1997 found thanks to Google Maps

World

The submerged car was spotted on Google Maps.
Image: Screenshot/Google Maps

The body of a man who was reported missing in 1997 in Florida, US, has been found after images of a submerged car were visible on Google Maps.

William Moldt was reported missing after he went to a club and never returned home. The case went cold after a missing persons investigation was opened, but produced no leads, reports BBC.

The Independent reported that a resident spotted what looked like a submerged car in a lake. The person contacted local homeowners, who confirmed via drone footage that the car was still there. 

The Guardian confirmed local police  pulled the car from the lake and found the skeletal remains of Moldt in the car.

No foul play is suspected.

