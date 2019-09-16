World

'Miracle' baby born on 9/11 at 9.11pm, weighing 9 pounds, 11 ounces

16 September 2019 - 12:14 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Baby Christina Brown has been hailed as a beacon of hope.
Baby Christina Brown has been hailed as a beacon of hope.
Image: File / Thinkstock

Nurses at the Methodist Le Bonheur Hospital in Tennessee, US, were stunned after delivering a baby girl on one of the most significant and historical days in the US, September 11.

Christina Brown was born at 9.11pm, weighing nine pounds, 11 ounces, reported BBC. 

USA Today reported that her mother, Cametrione Moore-Brown, said “she is a little miracle at such a sad time. She is a new life among the devastation and destruction.

According to The Independent, her father, Justin Brown, said “it was really exciting, especially to find some joy during a day of such tragedy".

On September 11 2001, nearly 3,000 people were killed in an Al-Qaeda attack in the US, with thousands more injured. 

MORE

More Americans will die after Trump abruptly ends Afghan talks, Taliban say

President Donald Trump's decision to cancel Afghan peace talks will cost more American lives, the Taliban said on Sunday while the United States ...
News
1 week ago

In bombshell, Trump calls off secret summit, talks with Taliban

US President Donald Trump said Saturday he had called off a secret summit with the Taliban and Afghanistan's leader, abruptly slamming the door on a ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | US comedian to Chrissy Teigen, 'Do you want John Legend or Donald Trump?'

US comedian, actor and commentator Terrence K Williams has stood in solidarity with US president Donald Trump, calling TV host Chrissy Teigen a ...
Lifestyle
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Police ignore rape of girl, 3, for four days News
  2. Ghosts of Nkandla could put buyers off Jacob Zuma homestead News
  3. These are the five least hijacked cars in South Africa news
  4. Five shocking revelations in Uyinene Mrwetyana's murder case South Africa
  5. What next for the Mugabe kids? Africa

Latest Videos

President Cyril Ramaphosa booed at Robert Mugabe's funeral
'Dros rapist' found guilty of raping seven-year-old
X