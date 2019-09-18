World

Hiker rescued after crawling for two days with 'snapped' leg

18 September 2019 - 07:12 By TimesLIVE
Neil Parker had to make do with the supplies he had on him.
Image: 123RF

An Australian hiker is recovering in hospital after crawling for two days with a “snapped” leg.

The Guardian reports that Neil Parker fell down a six-metre waterfall in Cabbage Tree Creek, Brisbane.

Parker told The Guardian that his leg “clean snapped in half” and, after making a splint, he spent two days crawling to an area where he could eventually be rescued.

The Standard reports that a search party was launched after Parker failed to turn up for work. Using the limited supplies on hand, Parker managed to crawl to an opening, where rescue teams eventually spotted him.

Wellington Times reports that Parker commented on not having a pillow during the two days, explaining that he had to sleep on rocks.

