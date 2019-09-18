Prison becomes 'second home' for Turkish cartoonist

Renowned Turkish cartoonist Musa Kart says he has spent as much time in prison and courthouses as he has at work since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan came to power.

His latest stint in jail started in April, after an appeals court upheld his sentence of three years and nine months for "helping terrorist organisations".

Released last week pending another appeal, Kart told AFP: "For 15 years, prisons and courthouses have become a second home to me."

Kart, who was recognised last year by the Swiss Foundation Cartooning for Peace, was among 14 journalists and staff from the renowned opposition paper Cumhuriyet convicted in the case.

He was initially arrested in 2016 after Erdogan launched a major crackdown on opponents in the wake of a failed coup.

"I have spent almost the same amount of time in court corridors as I spent in the paper. It is very unfortunate," he told AFP.

Unfailingly optimistic and modest, Kart refuses to be run down by his ordeals, and says he always made an effort to look his best for prison visitors.

"I never welcomed my visitors in a hopeless state," he said. "I would shave, pick my cleanest shirt from my modest wardrobe and welcome them with open arms. We would spend our time telling jokes."

His morale was boosted by the knowledge he had done nothing wrong.

"If you believe that your position is right, if you have an inner peace about your past actions, then it is not that difficult to stand prison conditions," he said.

'A political shadow'

Kart has been in and out of trouble since Erdogan took power in 2003.