World

UK Supreme Court rules PM Johnson acted unlawfully by suspending parliament

24 September 2019 - 12:10 By Reuters
Boris Johnson.
Boris Johnson.
Image: Charles McQuillan/Getty

The United Kingdom's Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson acted unlawfully when he advised Queen Elizabeth to suspend parliament just weeks before Brexit and that therefore the legislature had not been prorogued.

"The decision to advise her Majesty to prorogue parliament was unlawful because it had the effect of frustrating or preventing the ability of parliament to carry out its constitutional functions without reasonable justification," Supreme Court President Brenda Hale said.

The ruling was a unanimous decision by the court's 11 presiding judges.

"Parliament has not been prorogued. This is the unanimous judgement of all 11 justices," Hale said. "It is for parliament, and in particular the speaker and the lords speaker, to decide what to do next."

Parliament was suspended, or prorogued in the British jargon, from Sept. 10 to Oct. 14. The prorogation was approved by Queen Elizabeth, Britain's politically neutral head of state, acting on the advice of the prime minister as she is required to do under the country's complex, uncodified constitution.

MORE:

No bananas for Boris after Brexit as Brits stock up on loo paper

Some fresh fruit and vegetables could be in short supply and prices might rise in the event of a no-deal Brexit, supermarket bosses warned this week
Business
1 week ago

Top UK minister quits, dealing Johnson new Brexit blow

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson received a fresh blow Saturday when senior minister Amber Rudd quit her work and pensions post in protest at his ...
News
2 weeks ago

Is Boris Johnson allowed to suspend the UK parliament?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend parliament from mid-September until October 14 - just two weeks before Britain is set to leave the ...
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. R100m election poster row rocks Luthuli House News
  2. 'You've got so much blood on you' - last words of wife who died in Hluleka ... South Africa
  3. TVs stolen from SAPS commissioner Khehla Sitole's house South Africa
  4. Rhino calf shows his bravery playing with new friends at Dutch zoo World
  5. Fourth person arrested in Amy'Leigh kidnapping case South Africa

Latest Videos

First glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dancing in Cape Town
Mom of missing teacher heads for Vietnam
X