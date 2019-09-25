WATCH | Shock as 40-year-old man dies shortly after underwater marriage proposal

What should have been one of the most romantic marriage proposals turned into a tragedy as 40-year-old Steven Weber died shortly after professing his love for his girlfriend, Kanesha Antoine, and asking for her hand in marriage.

According to CNN, the couple was staying on Pemba Island, Tanzania, in an underwater wooden cabin.

According to the video shared by Antoine on Facebook, Weber proposed while submerged in the ocean where he held a hand-written note which partly read: "I can't hold my breath long enough to tell you everything I love about you. I love you more every day."

Towards the end of the video, he is seen taking out a wedding ring box.