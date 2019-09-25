World

WATCH | Shock as 40-year-old man dies shortly after underwater marriage proposal

25 September 2019 - 13:29 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Steven Weber died in Tanzania shortly after an underwater proposal to his girlfriend.
Image: Steven Weber/Facebook

What should have been one of the most romantic marriage proposals turned into a tragedy as 40-year-old Steven Weber died shortly after professing his love for his girlfriend, Kanesha Antoine, and asking for her hand in marriage.

According to CNN, the couple was staying on Pemba Island, Tanzania, in an underwater  wooden cabin.

According to the video shared by Antoine on Facebook, Weber proposed while submerged in the ocean where he held a hand-written note which partly read: "I can't hold my breath long enough to tell you everything I love about you. I love you more every day."

Towards the end of the video, he is seen taking out a wedding ring box.

There are no words adequate enough to honor the beautiful soul that is Steven Weber, Jr. You were a bright light to...

Posted by Kenesha Antoine on Friday, September 20, 2019

A devastated Antoine captioned the video and pictures "you never emerged from the depths, so you never got to hear my answer, yes! Yes, a million yes I will marry you.

"We never got to embrace and celebrate the beginning of the rest of our lives together as the best day of our lives turned out to be the worst."

According to Associated Press, Weber's sister Mandy Hoffman broke her silence on Tuesday, saying the whole family was still struggling to understand how Steven died.

According to Hoffman, her brother was a strong and experienced swimmer.

"This is all we keep talking about. Something else happened besides him running out of breath."

Hoffman told the publication that her brother wanted the proposal to be a special one for Antoine.

The CEO of the resort, Matthew Saus, conveyed his condolences to the families and friends of Weber. "Our sincerest condolences, thoughts and prayers are with his girlfriend, families and friends impacted by this tragic accident."

