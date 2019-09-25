WATCH| Ukrainian president hilariously trolls world leaders in 'WhatsApp conversation'

Being president of a country is hard, but this doesn't mean one can't take some time to laugh, even at serious global affairs. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zalensky did exactly this through an imaginary WhatsApp group chat in which he made fun of world leaders during an official presentation at the 16th annual Yalta European Strategy Meeting.

Thanks to the internet, attendees of the address have circulated the hilarious video on Twitter, and everyone is admiring Zalensky's ability to make light of global issues such as Russia's annexation of Crimea, North Korea's nuclear weapons and, yes, although not a global issue, Donald Trump's history with women.