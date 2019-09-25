World

WATCH| Ukrainian president hilariously trolls world leaders in 'WhatsApp conversation'

25 September 2019 - 06:23 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zalensky, who was a comedian before he took his country's top political position, trolled world leaders in a hilarious 'WhatsApp group chat'
Image: Twitter/Volodymyr Zalensky

Being president of a country is hard, but this doesn't mean one can't take some time to laugh, even at serious global affairs. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zalensky did exactly this through an imaginary WhatsApp group chat in which he made fun of world leaders during an official presentation at the 16th annual Yalta European Strategy Meeting.

Thanks to the internet, attendees of the address have circulated the hilarious video on Twitter, and everyone is admiring Zalensky's ability to make light of global issues such as Russia's annexation of Crimea, North Korea's nuclear weapons and, yes, although not a global issue, Donald Trump's history with women.

The name of the group chat is “World Leaders Group” and it features countries including  Finland, the USA, South Korea, North Korea and England. Ukraine asks “who is the administrator of this group?”, to which China and Russia respond “I am” but USA won't budge and says “You wish”.

USA then says to Ukrainian president: “Volodymyr, we must talk, we want to invest several billion dollars in Ukraine. Into which area you advise to invest, agriculture or into metallurgy?”

Ukrainian former president Petro Poroshenko hilariously responds “better into chocolate production”. According to News Hub and Daily Mail, Zalensky was a comedian and screen writer before he was elected as president in April this year.

