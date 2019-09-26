Croc-spotting drone patrol takes off Down Under

Australia's rugged crocodile country could become safer thanks to world-first drones which were given a test flight on Thursday.

The high-tech drones, known as "croc spotters" were tested near Cairns, Queensland, patrolling along riverbeds and detecting animals as they went.

Armed with what designers say is a world-first artificial intelligence algorithm, they can identify the reptiles in creeks, rivers and beaches.

Despite the animals' formidable reputation, attacks from freshwater and saltwater crocodiles on humans are relatively rare in Australia.

But five attacks in Queensland's touristic north in 2017-2018, including two fatal attacks, and unusual sightings more than 40 kilometres inland had authorities concerned.