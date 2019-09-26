Donald Trump impeachment: What you need to know and Twitter reactions
New York Times, BBC and The Guardian have reported that US President Donald Trump is facing impeachment. This after a tip-off from a whistle-blower in the US government's intelligence services.
The information relates to a 30-minute phone call Trump had with newly elected Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25. In it, Trump allegedly tried to coerce Zelensky into digging dirt on his rival, US senator Joe Biden, who will also contest the US elections next year.
The transcripts of the call, published by the White House, revealed that Trump had a string of requests, which, if granted, would have been for his personal advancement and not that of the US.
Trump asked Zelensky to seek help from US attorney-general William P Barr to investigate the company involved in the FBI's inquiry into Russia's 2016 election interference, as well as an investigation into Biden. Former deputy president Joseph R Biden allegedly interfered with investigations into his son, Joe Biden, and Trump wanted dirt on him.
“There is a lot of talk about Biden's son, that Biden stopped the prosecution of his son, and a lot of people want to find out about that, so whatever you can do with the [US] attorney-general would be great.”
Biden accused Trump of abuse of power.
Donald Trump pressured Ukraine to manufacture a smear against a domestic political opponent — the “transcript” made that clear. It’s an abuse of power that violates the oath of office and undermines our democracy.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 26, 2019
Congress must hold him accountable.
During the phone call, Trump told Zelensky that “the US has been very, very good to Ukraine”.
Democrats are now accusing Trump of seeking help from foreign governments for his political advancement and using aid to get help from Zelensky. According to the BBC, Trump could be impeached for treason and bribery, among other crimes.
On Tuesday, the US president questioned the credibility of the whistle-blower during a press conference, reportedly asking if he or she represented the US or was against the country. Those who watched had a lot to say on Twitter:
"Made a lot of new friends."— Kendally Brown (@kendallybrown) September 25, 2019
Trump out here acting like he's writing a letter home from camp, not facing literal impeachment.#TrumpImpeachment #TrumpPresser
I am so fucking proud of @SpeakerPelosi and @HouseDemocrats. All I wanted to see from our leaders was for them to fight with the urgency and intensity required when a lawless president is tearing our Constitution into pieces. #TrumpImpeachment— Ryan Knight 🗽 (@ProudResister) September 25, 2019
It’s shocking how fast this is all happening. I’m not at all complaining. But wow. #TrumpImpeachment— Bryce Tache 🇺🇸 (@brycetache) September 25, 2019
Hey #Whistleblower, thanks for being a patriot.— Peter Daou (@peterdaou) September 26, 2019
🙏🏽🇺🇸#TrumpImpeachment #TrumpResign
After reading the 5 page Ukraine call memo and watching President Trump's unhinged & rambling press conference today, it is more clear than ever that the House must move swiftly with it's impeachment inquiry. #TrumpImpeachment— Kai Kahele (@kaikahele) September 25, 2019
He keeps saying “no president should have to go through what I’ve gone through” bitch just answer the question #TrumpImpeachment pic.twitter.com/wNjNnKOfWy— Rehat Sekhon✨ (@Rehat_Sekhon22) September 25, 2019