Donald Trump impeachment: What you need to know and Twitter reactions

New York Times, BBC and The Guardian have reported that US President Donald Trump is facing impeachment. This after a tip-off from a whistle-blower in the US government's intelligence services.

The information relates to a 30-minute phone call Trump had with newly elected Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25. In it, Trump allegedly tried to coerce Zelensky into digging dirt on his rival, US senator Joe Biden, who will also contest the US elections next year.

The transcripts of the call, published by the White House, revealed that Trump had a string of requests, which, if granted, would have been for his personal advancement and not that of the US.

Trump asked Zelensky to seek help from US attorney-general William P Barr to investigate the company involved in the FBI's inquiry into Russia's 2016 election interference, as well as an investigation into Biden. Former deputy president Joseph R Biden allegedly interfered with investigations into his son, Joe Biden, and Trump wanted dirt on him.

“There is a lot of talk about Biden's son, that Biden stopped the prosecution of his son, and a lot of people want to find out about that, so whatever you can do with the [US] attorney-general would be great.”

Biden accused Trump of abuse of power.