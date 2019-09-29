World

US Congress determined to get access to Trump-Putin phone calls

29 September 2019 - 17:04 By Doina Chiacu
US President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a joint news conference after their meeting in Helsinki, Finland, on July 16 2018.
US President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a joint news conference after their meeting in Helsinki, Finland, on July 16 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The chair of the US House Intelligence Committee said on Sunday that Congress is determined to get access to President Donald Trump's calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other world leaders, citing concerns he may have jeopardised national security.

"I think the paramount need here is to protect the national security of the US and see whether in the conversations with other world leaders and in particular with Putin that the president was also undermining our security in a way that he thought would personally benefit his campaign," Democrat Adam Schiff said on NBC's Meet the Press.

Following a whistleblower complaint that Trump, a Republican, solicited a political favor from Ukraine's president that could help him get re-elected, the lawmakers are investigating concerns that Trump's actions have jeopardized national security and the integrity of US elections.

The intelligence committee has reached an agreement with the whistleblower to appear before the panel, Schiff told ABC's This Week.

Trump told Russian officials he wasn't concerned by interference

US President Donald Trump told Russia's foreign minister and ambassador that he was unconcerned about their country's interference in the 2016 ...
News
1 day ago

Lawmakers were working out logistics to protect the person's identity and also get security clearance for lawyers who will be representing the whistleblower. He hopes the whistleblower can appear very soon, Schiff said.

The whistleblower's complaint cited a telephone call in which Trump asked President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to launch an investigation of former vice-president Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Hunter Biden sat on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.

Joe Biden is a leading candidate in the race to challenge Trump in the November 2020 presidential election.

The complaint said White House lawyers directed that an electronic summary of the call, which was released to the public on Wednesday, be moved from the place where such things are usually kept to a secret server reserved for covert matters.

"If those conversations with Putin or with other world leaders are sequestered in that same electronic file that is meant for covert action, not meant for this, if there's an effort to hide those and cover those up, yes we're determined to find out," Schiff said on NBC.

Reuters

MORE

Donald Trump impeachment: What you need to know and Twitter reactions

US president Donald Trump faces impeachment after a a tip-off from a whistleblower about his phone call to Ukranian president Volodymyr Zelensky
News
3 days ago

Trump complains again of harassment after impeachment probe launched

Donald Trump described himself on Wednesday as the worst-treated president ever after Democrats announced a formal impeachment inquiry against him.
News
4 days ago

Donald Trump slams 'partisan' whistleblower, Joe Biden pushes back

US President Donald Trump on Friday vigorously rejected a whistleblower's claim of wrongdoing, amid reports he used a call with Ukraine's president ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. How common is your baby's name? Here are SA's top 10 of 2018 South Africa
  2. WATCH | How inmates hide cellphones and contraband from prison warders South Africa
  3. Man arrested for murder of UKZN beauty queen South Africa
  4. Police confirm 7 dead in fiery freeway crash north of Pretoria South Africa
  5. Cape Town roads closed again as protesters hurl rocks and set bus alight South Africa

Latest Videos

A burst pipe or a free car wash?
‘People just want to feel good’ - #ImStaying Facebook group celebrates Mzansi’s ...
X