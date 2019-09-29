US Congress determined to get access to Trump-Putin phone calls

The chair of the US House Intelligence Committee said on Sunday that Congress is determined to get access to President Donald Trump's calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other world leaders, citing concerns he may have jeopardised national security.

"I think the paramount need here is to protect the national security of the US and see whether in the conversations with other world leaders and in particular with Putin that the president was also undermining our security in a way that he thought would personally benefit his campaign," Democrat Adam Schiff said on NBC's Meet the Press.

Following a whistleblower complaint that Trump, a Republican, solicited a political favor from Ukraine's president that could help him get re-elected, the lawmakers are investigating concerns that Trump's actions have jeopardized national security and the integrity of US elections.

The intelligence committee has reached an agreement with the whistleblower to appear before the panel, Schiff told ABC's This Week.