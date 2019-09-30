Fed up with screaming babies on a flight? Here's how you can avoid them

Japan Airlines has introduced a feature on its seat booking system that allows passengers to avoid sitting next to a screaming child on a long-haul flight.

The "baby map" warn passengers about where potentially crying babies, between the ages of eight days and two years, are sitting.

According to the airline, only passengers who book on its website can see babies on the seat map.

However, the new feature does not promise that passengers will be out of earshot of screaming infants.

The icon will not appear if passengers booked their flight through a third party or were part of a tour group, or if there is a last-minute change of aircraft, the airline's website said.