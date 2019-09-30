Fed up with screaming babies on a flight? Here's how you can avoid them
Japan Airlines has introduced a feature on its seat booking system that allows passengers to avoid sitting next to a screaming child on a long-haul flight.
The "baby map" warn passengers about where potentially crying babies, between the ages of eight days and two years, are sitting.
According to the airline, only passengers who book on its website can see babies on the seat map.
However, the new feature does not promise that passengers will be out of earshot of screaming infants.
The icon will not appear if passengers booked their flight through a third party or were part of a tour group, or if there is a last-minute change of aircraft, the airline's website said.
The new feature has been met with mixed reactions on social media, as some people said they appreciated not having to sit next to a crying baby and others said that it's part of the air travel experience.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
Thank you, @JAL_Official_jp for warnings me about where babies plan to scream and yell during a 13 hour trip. This really ought to be mandatory across the board.— Rahat Ahmed (@dequinix) September 24, 2019
Please take note, @qatarairways: I had 3 screaming babies next to me on my JFK-DOH flight two weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/kQYQFIqqCD