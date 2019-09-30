World

Fed up with screaming babies on a flight? Here's how you can avoid them

30 September 2019 - 06:38 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Japan Airlines has introduced a feature on its seat booking system that allows passengers to avoid sitting next to a screaming child on a long-haul flight.
Image: 123RF/Nadezhda Prokudina

The "baby map" warn passengers about where potentially crying babies, between the ages of eight days and two years, are sitting.

According to the airline, only passengers who book on its website can see babies on the seat map.

However, the new feature does not promise that passengers will be out of earshot of screaming infants.

The icon will not appear if passengers booked their flight through a third party or were part of a tour group, or if there is a last-minute change of aircraft, the airline's website said.

The new feature has been met with mixed reactions on social media, as some people said they appreciated not having to sit next to a crying baby and others said that it's part of the air travel experience.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

