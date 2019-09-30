World

WATCH | Woman ‘threatens victim with meat cleaver’ in police station

30 September 2019 - 11:35 By Timeslive

Police fired a stun gun at a woman after she allegedly entered a police department armed with a meat cleaver and threatened a victim.

ABC News reported: “The suspect, 22-year-old Mariel Capulong, allegedly grabbed a woman who had just exited the Salinas police department in California, wrapping her arm around the victim's neck and leading her by force back into the lobby.”

Police said several officers then entered the lobby and used a stun gun on Capulong after she refused to comply with orders to drop the butcher's knife.

The victim did not know Capulong and was not injured during the incident, police said, according to ABC News.

In a Facebook post, Salinas police said Capulong was charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment and assault with a deadly weapon.

