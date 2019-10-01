World

Australia offered to help Trump in White House probe of Mueller inquiry

01 October 2019 - 09:36 By Colin Packham
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison addresses the 74th session of the UN General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, New York, US, on September 25 2019.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison addresses the 74th session of the UN General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, New York, US, on September 25 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Australia offered assistance in May for US President Donald Trump’s investigation of the origins of a damning report about Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election, a letter reviewed by Reuters shows.

The New York Times said Trump had asked Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for the help, in hopes of discrediting special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia's campaign to aid Trump in winning the 2016 national election.

An Australian government source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the two leaders spoke by telephone in September.

Trump's request, however, was preceded by an Australian offer of help, with its ambassador to the US, Joe Hockey, writing to US attorney-general William Barr in May to offer Canberra's assistance.

"The Australian government will use its best endeavours to support your efforts in this matter," Hockey wrote in a May 28 letter, referring to Trump's May 24 announcement of plans to investigate the origins of the FBI investigation.

US Congress determined to get access to Trump-Putin phone calls

The chair of the US House Intelligence Committee said on Sunday that Congress is determined to get access to President Donald Trump's calls with ...
News
1 day ago

Trump is under mounting pressure amid an impeachment investigation by the US House of Representatives into reports that he sought to influence foreign governments to go after his political adversaries.

The Democratic-led House began the inquiry last week after a whistleblower raised concerns that Trump tried to leverage nearly $400m in proposed aid for Ukraine in exchange for an investigation of former US vice-president Joe Biden.

Biden is seeking the Democratic nomination to run against Trump in the 2020 election.

While the impeachment investigation threatens Trump's grip on power, his standing with voters remains soured by the Mueller report, which was triggered by former Australian foreign minister Alexander Downer.

Downer was allegedly told in 2016 by George Papadopoulos, a Trump campaign aide, that Russia had damaging information about Hillary Clinton.

Downer reported the details of the conversation, which Papadopoulos denies, to the FBI. 

Reuters

MORE

Trump told Russian officials he wasn't concerned by interference

US President Donald Trump told Russia's foreign minister and ambassador that he was unconcerned about their country's interference in the 2016 ...
News
2 days ago

Donald Trump impeachment: What you need to know and Twitter reactions

US president Donald Trump faces impeachment after a a tip-off from a whistleblower about his phone call to Ukranian president Volodymyr Zelensky
News
4 days ago

WATCH | 'People are suffering': Greta Thunberg hits back at Trump taunt

Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg shot back on September 24 2019 at US President Donald Trump's attempt to mock her on Twitter by ...
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Mugabe buried in tamper-proof casket after fearing his body would be 'used' Africa
  2. WATCH | The SA petrol station of song and dance South Africa
  3. Crooked Public Works officials plunder state land News
  4. DA foes press Mmusi on who pays his rent News
  5. Five shocking revelations in Uyinene Mrwetyana's murder case South Africa

Latest Videos

More than 200 shacks destroyed by fire, hundreds homeless in Kempton Park
UCT student murdered after 'huge' beach party: security guard
X