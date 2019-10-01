Hong Kong defies China anniversary with 'Day of Grief' rallies

Strife-torn Hong Kong marked the 70th anniversary of communist China's founding with defiant "Day of Grief" protests on Tuesday as pro-democracy activists ignored a police ban and took to the streets in multiple neighbourhoods.

The international finance hub is on edge as protesters vow to overshadow Beijing's festivities, stepping up their nearly four months of protests pushing for greater democratic freedoms and police accountability.

Sunday witnessed some of the most sustained clashes in weeks between police and hardcore protesters.

Thousands began marching through the district of Causeway Bay on Tuesday afternoon, despite authorities rejecting an application to hold a rally there and police warning people against joining "unlawful assemblies".

Usually a popular shopping district packed with tourists, Causeway Bay has become a regular battleground between protesters and police this summer.