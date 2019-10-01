World

WATCH | Runaway tyre hits unlucky scooter rider twice after falling off truck

01 October 2019 - 12:03 By REUTERS

A tyre struck a scooter rider twice inside a tunnel in eastern China's Zhejiang Province on September 25 after falling off  a truck, according to local reports.

The bizarre video, filmed in the city of Ningbo, shows a tyre appearing from nowhere and catapulting the rider from his scooter.

The man can be seen getting back onto his feet and pushing his scooter to the side of the road.

However, after about half a minute the tyre rolls back down the slope and again knocks him to the ground.

Fortunately, the scooter rider was not injured.

MORE

WATCH | Thieves on the run after brazen Rolex theft in McDonald's

Police are searching for two "armed thieves" after a video emerged of a 52-year-old man allegedly being robbed of his Rolex watch on September 25 2019
News
1 day ago

WATCH | The SA petrol station of song and dance

Petrol attendants at the Khonzinkosi service station in Tugela Ferry, KwaZulu-Natal, have been captured on multiple videos dancing and singing as ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Mugabe buried in tamper-proof casket after fearing his body would be 'used' Africa
  2. WATCH | The SA petrol station of song and dance South Africa
  3. Crooked Public Works officials plunder state land News
  4. DA foes press Mmusi on who pays his rent News
  5. Five shocking revelations in Uyinene Mrwetyana's murder case South Africa

Latest Videos

More than 200 shacks destroyed by fire, hundreds homeless in Kempton Park
UCT student murdered after 'huge' beach party: security guard
X