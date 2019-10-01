WATCH | Runaway tyre hits unlucky scooter rider twice after falling off truck

A tyre struck a scooter rider twice inside a tunnel in eastern China's Zhejiang Province on September 25 after falling off a truck, according to local reports.

The bizarre video, filmed in the city of Ningbo, shows a tyre appearing from nowhere and catapulting the rider from his scooter.

The man can be seen getting back onto his feet and pushing his scooter to the side of the road.

However, after about half a minute the tyre rolls back down the slope and again knocks him to the ground.

Fortunately, the scooter rider was not injured.