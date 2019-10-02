Can Florida teachers carry guns to schools? Yes, says new US bill

The 2018 mass shoot-out at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in which 16 pupils and teachers were shot dead, paved a way for a new bill which allows some teachers in Florida to carry guns to work as a form of self defence.

This is according to CNN, which also reports that the bill was signed into law by Florida governor Ron DeSantis in May.

The New York Times reports that teachers will carry guns under the Guardian Program, which was founded after the 2018 mass shooting, and will be joining 39 other counties which are part of the controversial programme.

CBS News reported that while some find the bill to be controversial, Bill Husfelt, the superintendent of the Bay County Schools, said this is their means of protection.

"Everybody wants to know how do we prevent it, how do we stop it? We don't look at is as we want more guns, we look at it as we want more protection."

CBS News reported that teachers will undergo 140 hours of background checks, psychological examinations as well as gun training.